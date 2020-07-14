Sheriff Kirby Brumby defeated former emergency medical services director John Creech in Tuesday’s runoff election for Goliad County Precinct 3 Commissioner.
Brumby received 232 votes, edging out Creech, who received 194. He will not have an opponent in November's general election.
The results are final.
Two weeks ago, Goliad district attorney Rob Lassmann accused Brumby of improperly revealing confidential grand jury information to County Judge Mike Bennett. At the time, Brumby said the accusation was motivated by politics.
Brumby, 74, has lived in the county for 20 years and is completing his third term as sheriff this year. He said the county should seek to balance its budget and should not enact the 15 cent road and bridge tax, which drew controversy when it was implemented last year along with a property tax cut, unless the voters approve it.
“I’m a fiscal conservative Republican,” Brumby said.
Creech, 66, serves as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic and directed Goliad EMS from 2015 to 2019. If he had been elected, he said he wanted to save taxpayer money, while maintaining infrastructure to ensure families will keep moving into the county.
“Precinct 3 has 106 miles of roads and I’ve been on most of ‘em,” Creech said.
In the March primary Brumby received 42% of the vote, while Creech received 37%. Two other candidates, including the incumbent Mickey White, were on the ballot.
The winner of the runoff will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.