For the 37th consecutive year, Goliad's historic courthouse square will play host to the town's annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 4 and 5.
Although the event's planners had some doubts about whether the event was feasible earlier this year because of the pandemic, they decided it was important for the town to continue its longtime holiday tradition.
"It's just a wonderful little community affair," said Wally Saage, chair of the Goliad County Historical Commission, who is one of the event's chief planners.
On the evening of Dec. 4, vendors and food booths will be stationed around the courthouse in Goliad and a lighted parade will travel around the courthouse at 7 p.m. Last year, the parade drew over 100 entries from first responder agencies and community members, Saage said.
Those wishing to enter should mail an application form to the Historical Commission by Nov. 25. More information is available on the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The following morning, the square will once again host vendors, as well as a lineup of special activities around midday, including a performance from a dance troupe, an educational display from a local blacksmithing group and a dog decorating contest hosted by Goliad Pet Adoption.
At noon, Santa Claus will ride into the square on a longhorn steer, in keeping with a longtime tradition.
Throughout the celebration, the shops lining the square will be open for business.
"Come and do some shopping for your family," Saage said.
It's been a difficult year, so Saage hopes Christmas in Goliad brings the holiday spirit to the community.
"A lot of things were canceled this year and everybody's real excited about doing this," Saage said. "It's something joyous, probably even more so than it normally is."
