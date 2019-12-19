Goliad County's district attorney says he plans to pursue the death penalty for two men indicted on capital murder charges Thursday.
"The state is seeking justice in this case," said District Attorney Rob Lassmann, who serves Goliad, DeWitt and Refugio counties.
He declined to answer additional questions, saying the cases were unresolved.
That statement came after grand jurors returned capital murder indictments Thursday morning for Christopher Allen Debord, a 24-year-old Hallettsville resident, and Devon Keith Debord, a 22-year-old Yoakum man. The men are cousins.
They are accused of killing a Goliad County woman months earlier.
On the morning of Sept. 22, deputies found Margaret Ellen Tucker, 62, dead with a single gunshot in the bedroom of her Coleto Creek home.
About an hour earlier, a deputy had arrested the Debords on Lakeshore Drive on vehicle theft charges and an outstanding warrant while responding to a call for a suspicious person.
Authorities later charged both men with capital murder after piecing together evidence linking them to Tucker's death, a sheriff's captain said in September.
The men were found in possession of a Jeep Wrangler reported stolen nearby, and investigators found a shell casing from Tucker's home that matched bullets found with a rifle in the Debords' possession.
Both men also spoke willingly to investigators.
With the indictments handed down Thursday, prosecutors are one step closer to taking the Debords to trial.
If that trial finds the men guilty, a death penalty sentence could be imposed.
The death penalty is possible in Texas only with convictions for capital murder, which is defined as a murder committed during the commission of another serious crime, such as kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated sexual assault, killing of a peace officer and arson among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.