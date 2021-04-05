GOLIAD — The examination of evidence in a murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting a Goliad father concluded Monday afternoon.
Daniel Mendoza, 20, is charged with shooting Nathan Cortinas, 19, and Brianna Bexley, 20, on June 13, 2019, while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad. Cortinas died from multiple shots to the head, and Bexley, who testified to the incident Wednesday and Thursday, suffered a single gunshot wound. Their son was not injured.
Mendoza is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Murder is a first-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison. Assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment are second-degree felonies that could be punishable by 2 to 20 years, each.
After the court reconvened from lunch, Goliad County Jail Administrator Gary Diaz testified he seized a legal pad containing lyrics he said Mendoza had written. The legal pad contained rap lyrics where Mendoza described the shooting.
Diaz testified that former Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Donna Starry, the lead investigator of the fatal shooting, called him and asked that he search Mendoza's cell for the legal pad. He said he performed the search at the detective's request, and not at the suggestion of former Goliad County Sheriff's Office jailer Rudy San Miguel, who testified earlier in the morning.
Mendoza's court-appointed attorney, Stephen Tyler, said there could be factual inaccuracies in regard to how the legal pad was seized and that, if his client is handed a guilty verdict, the series of events leading to its seizure may be subject to scrutiny in an appeal.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter rested the state's case after Diaz's testimony. The defense then called Texas Ranger Drew Pilkington, who assisted with the investigation into the shooting of Bexley's and Cortinas' home the day before the fatal shooting occurred and was the lead investigator into San Miguel's criminal charges, to testify.
Tyler questioned the depth of Starry's investigation in his questions to Pilkington, who said a line-of-sight investigation was not performed and suggested the revolver be "processed,", meaning examined for fingerprints and tested.
In cross-examination, Poynter said a line-of-sight investigation was not necessary because multiple witnesses testified Mendoza had fired the weapon in both shootings, and because the location of pellets fired from a shotgun in the first shooting made it evident where the fire came from.
Tyler then questioned Pilkington about the criminal histories of the witnesses, some of which are co-defendants in the case and, the Ranger said, have previous charges.
Pilkington said that series of events described by the witnesses largely corroborate and that it is not unusual for investigations to include information from people with criminal backgrounds.
"In certain situations, if what they are saying correlates with what other people are saying, that is what is likely true," Pilkington said. "A criminal history does not make someone a blanket liar."
After the conclusion of Pilkington's testimony, the defense rested and members of the jury voiced to District Judge Bobby Bell to delay closing statements and deliberation until Tuesday.
Trial proceedings are open to the public and will continue at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square.
Morning Proceedings
Daniel Mendoza, 20, is charged with shooting Nathan Cortinas, 19, and Brianna Bexley, 20, on June 13, 2019, while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad. Cortinas died from multiple shots to the head, and Bexley, who testified to the incident Wednesday and Thursday in court, suffered a single gunshot wound. Their son was not injured.
Mendoza is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Murder is a first-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison. Assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment are second-degree felonies that could be punishable by 2 to 20 years, each.
Dr. Vickie Willoughby, who works at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office and performed the autopsy on Cortinas, testified to her findings.
Willoughby's testimony touched on the entry-exit points of the shots that killed Cortinas, the presence of gunshot residue and the results of a toxicology report done by the examiners.
Willoughby said the presence of stippling, or partially burnt gunpowder residue, on Cortinas face near the gunshot wounds could suggest the weapon was fired in close proximity of his head.
Mendoza's court-appointed attorney, Stephen Tyler, questioned Willoughby about the toxicology report, which showed that Cortinas had traces of methamphetamine; tetrahydrocannabinol, the intoxicating ingredient of marijuana; and cocaine in his system.
Willoughby said she could not discern from the results at what time the drugs were taken but added that cocaine could become untraceable in the body after a few days. Asked by Tyler, she testified that it is likely Cortinas used cocaine within hours or a day of the shooting.
Next, former Goliad County Sheriff's Office jailer Corp. Rudy San Miguel took the stand. San Miguel's employment at the jail was terminated when he was arrested and charged with providing contraband to an inmate. He was working at the jail in 2019.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who is prosecuting the case, asked questions about a tank check performed by San Miguel and another jailer where a book and other items belonging to Mendoza were seized.
During cross-examination, Tyler questioned San Miguel about the details of his charges. San Miguel was indicted on Feb. 21 on possession of a prohibited item in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony. He admitted on the stand that he provided Jade Culpepper, of Goliad, a cell phone.
Culpepper was also charged with murder and other charges after she called Cortinas to the scene where the shooting took place. According to previous Advocate reporting, investigators previously thought that this call was made to set up a confrontation between Mendoza and Cortinas, who had an ongoing dispute over $60.
San Miguel detailed the conditions of his probation, and testified that he had not spoken with Poynter about potential agreements for testimonial immunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.