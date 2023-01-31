The James Walker Fannin Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas recently donated more than 100 items and $150 to JP’s Market at the University of Houston Victoria and Victoria College as the chapter’s fall service project.
Joan Mathieu, president of the James Walker Fannin Chapter, and Lawrence Mathieu met with Robert Cubriel, director of advising, and Amy Mundy, executive director of College Advancement & VC Foundation, to present the donations on Nov. 11, according to a news release from the DRT.
JP’s Market is a free and anonymous resource to eliminate food insecurity on the UHV-VC campuses. It is open to all current students at UHV and VC. The market gives students access to food and hygiene products at least once a week, with no limit on how many times they can return.