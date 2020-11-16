For centuries, the Presidio in Goliad has stood as an iconic landmark of South Texas' Spanish colonial history.
Next year, when the building turns 300, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about its past in vivid detail at a conference and celebration scheduled to take place from Sept. 17 to 19.
"It's not just your basic visit to the Presidio," said Scott McMahon, the historic site's director.
Ernest Alaniz, director of a recently-formed nonprofit, the Goliad Historical Society, is working to raise the funds needed to bring in historians who will discuss the history of Franciscan monks at the Presidio and the building's role in the Texas Revolution, among other topics.
If a pledged grant comes through, Alaniz is hoping to raise another $5,000 to cover the cost of the conference. Donations can be mailed to the Goliad Historical Society, P.O. Box 1418, Goliad, TX 77963.
To Alaniz, the Presidio is an important symbol of Goliad's Hispanic heritage and the mission-fort system employed by Spanish colonizers on the frontier.
"When you think about it, the Mission and the Presidio are the only two existing examples of that Spanish strategy," Alaniz said.
The Presidio was built at the mouth of the Garcitas Creek on Matagorda Bay in 1721. After several relocations, it arrived in Goliad in 1749.
McMahon said the conference will be an opportunity to better understand the pivotal role this region played in the founding of Texas.
"It's a way to keep the memory alive of the individuals that founded the Presidio and really the origins for what becomes Goliad later on," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.