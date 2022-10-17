Editor’s Note: The Victoria Advocate believes voters should know who they are voting for. The Advocate is publishing a series of political questionnaires and stories on contested races in the Crossroads. These candidates are vying for the Goliad County justice of the peace Precinct 1 job.
Name: Herman Roe II
Age: 73
City of Residence: Goliad County
Occupation: Retired criminal justice professor, former police officer
Office Seeking: Justice of the peace Precinct 1, Goliad County
Political Party: Republican
Civic involvement: Member of VFW, American Legion, Goliad Chamber of Commerce and Goliad Rotary Club. Domestic violence counsel in St. Clair County, Michigan
Family: Married 28 years and proud father of three children and grandfather to six grandchildren
Education: Masters of Science in criminal justice, Texas A&M-CC, Bachelor of Science in occupational training and development
Why are you seeking election to this office?
I have been in service to my country (Vietnam Veteran) and community (first responder) my entire life in one way or another. I noticed that our current justice of the peace was ill and not running again. There was no one that could match my background running. My qualifications spoke for themselves. The county was in need. I felt I could offer a fresh start and a future forward. I noticed that a current JP was in conflict with a large portion of the community. I offer myself to your service once again.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
I have served as a law enforcement officer for 16 years at all levels. I was the director of the Victoria College police academy. I have taught and professed the CJ system for 18 years to police officers, parole and probation officers and lawyers during my career. My educational level and my commitment to excellence sets me apart. Besides having the hands on experience I've taught hundreds of others about the system including law enforcement, corrections and the courts. Some of those people are today police chiefs and attorneys. Finally, I have integrity. I am fair and honest, the best.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
Cohesiveness. The current justices of the peace are at odds with individual groups within the county. Many are discouraged and upset by decisions made in the past. Some are upset that an appointed JP lost in the primary. The offices of the justice of the peace need to concern themselves with the law. It's simple. Follow the law and judge it accordingly. Often times people are given harsh fines they can't pay; feed the family or pay the fine. That leads them into future trouble with law enforcement (higher fines or license suspensions). There has to be a compromise.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
I want to bring some hope to our small county in the form of community service instead of high fines. I want to see a program for repeat offenders for minor infractions so the minor infractions are understood to mean tougher penalties down the line. This will need the help from many in the community. The justice courts need not be political regardless of affiliation. Remember too, we are all people sharing much of the same space. Civility should reign supreme in the justice court.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
I consider being elected to office an extreme honor, a public trust, a commitment asked for and granted by the electorate. That said, I can promise I will not leave the office unless the good Lord calls me home. I will fulfill my obligation to the best of my ability. I will work for the betterment of the court and for the good citizens of Goliad.
Contact information so the public can reach you if they have questions: 810 300-1919, herman.roe.2@gmail.com and .facebook.com/HermanRoeforJP
Name: Sylvia A. Valdez
Age: 55
City of Residence: Goliad
Occupation: Full-time deputy court clerk of Goliad County District Clerk’s Office, part-time municipal court judge of the City of Goliad
Office Seeking: Goliad County justice of the peace Precinct 1
Political Party: Democrat
Civic Involvement: Member of the Zaragoza Society, member of the Goliad County Democratic Party
Education: GED through Victoria College, diploma from Texas Vocational School Business Administration-Concentrating in Accounting, 454 educational hours from the Texas Justice Court Training Center and recognized by the College of Justice Court Judges.
Family: I’m the eldest daughter of Marcelino “Shorty” Segura and the late Rosita Sanchez Segura, with four brothers and sisters. I have three children, and 11 grandchildren.
Why are you seeking election to this office?
I am seeking to serve Goliad County as a justice of the peace because I know the job well. Having already been a JP in Goliad, I know how to listen, how to operate the JP’s office, and what to do in the courtroom. After voters first elected me justice of the peace in 2006, I quickly learned that being a justice of the peace is more than just reading laws from a book. There must be firmness and directness with those who break the rules and compassion and understanding for victims of crime.
What qualifies you to serve in this office?
One thing that qualifies me is that I’ve served as a Goliad County justice of the peace from 2007-2012. During my time as justice of the peace, I prepared the office budget and kept an eye on it, changed office procedures to simplify things and enhanced record-keeping. I presided over bench and jury trials, performed marriages and conducted inquests. I know I can pick up where I left off without taking up taxpayer’s time or money going to school to learn how to be a JP. I can hit the ground running and get to work on Day 1.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing this office?
Having served as a JP.for years, I know that having the respect and trust of the community isn’t something that magically happens. It’s something you must earn every day by day, doing the right thing. The biggest challenges for a justice of the peace come day-by-day, as JP court is the people’s court in many ways, and there’s never a dull moment. Being a JP is much more than having a title or sitting behind a desk. It’s about listening to people, being a problem-solver and helping keep peace in a county.
How do you plan to address this issue, if elected?
If the voters choose me to serve as JP again, I will be fair to everyone, and be working and available in the JP’s office with an open-door policy. The office staff and I will treat everyone who comes in the door with respect and impartiality. While serving as JP, I was constantly called on as a mediator in disputes between neighbors and in family feuds. Sometimes it just takes one person with a listening ear to make a difference for someone. After all, God gave us two ears and two eyes but only one mouth for good reason.
Do you have anything else you wish to comment on?
When I decided to file as a candidate for justice of the peace in Goliad County Precinct 1, I did it of my own free will. I was not promised anything to run, and I was not coerced by anyone. I filed to run because I know I can do the job and do it well. While I have had other job titles, I was often reminded while working elsewhere that Goliad County really is home for me. Now I’m back home for good, and I look forward to serving people again as justice of the peace.