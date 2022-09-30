Goliad All-Class Reunion scheduled for Oct. 8

The Goliad All-Class Reunion is scheduled for Oct. 8, at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium, 925 U.S. 183 S. from 4-10 p.m.
All classes members and spouses are welcome. Attendees are advised to not bring children according to a news release from reunion organizers.
Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door. For tickets mail a $10 check payable to GHS All-Class Reunion c/o Renee Stroman, P.O. Box 389, Goliad, TX 77963.
For more information contact Rachel Caraway 361-827-6347; Patricia Morris 361-649-7268; Judy Hammon 361-935-7045; or Renee Stroman 254-644-5608.