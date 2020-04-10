Three friends gathered at a safe distance from each other to host their third virtual “Thirsty Thursday” shopping event at Lily Grace Boutique in Goliad.
Lisa Abercrombie, owner of the boutique, sat in front of her laptop while her friend Casey Schulze got camera-ready to show off some of the store’s new products to customers via Facebook Live.
Since the shop announced the closing of their storefront on March 24 on their Facebook page, the store has had to fully transition to doing business online.
“It’s been tough because we’re used to our customers, and most of our business, being in-store, but we’re trying new ways,” Abercrombie said.
She got creative and decided to start going live on Facebook every week since March 26, hosting a virtual “Thirsty Thursday” event and using the opportunity to show customers new arrivals and different outfits with their products. Abercrombie sits in front of her laptop off-camera to monitor live comments, answer questions and add product links while her friend Casey Schulze, who she said is a natural in front of the camera, leads the live video.
“I think people are enjoying it, especially since everybody’s home right now,” Abercrombie said. “It’s growing each week with people watching and commenting. It’s a lot of fun to be in touch with some of our friends and interacting with them.”
Lily Grace Boutique started offering a payment plan through Sezzle about a month before the pandemic, but Abercrombie said people have been taking advantage of it even more now.
“It’s a great deal to be able to break up your payments without any interest,” she said. “Especially right now, people want to be home and want to shop, but they’re not sure about their finances or job.”
Abercrombie had applied for her store to have a pop-up shop inside the Victoria Mall, which was supposed to open on April 3 for six weeks, but their plans have now been delayed with many businesses having to close in-person shopping. She said they were offered to pick another date, and hopes for May or June, but said it’s hard to plan for a specific date with the uncertainty right now.
“We just decided to wait until things settle down and then we’ll revisit it, regroup and choose another date,” she said. Abercrombie was hoping the pop-up shop in Victoria would help them reach new customers.
The boutique just celebrated three years since opening for business in April 2017.
“I kind of almost forgot that it was our three-year anniversary,” Abercrombie said.
The boutique weathered Hurricane Harvey in their first year of business and are now grappling with the challenges that COVID-19 has presented. Abercrombie said she’s trying to get creative with operating her business under the current circumstances and social media has allowed them to stay connected with their customer base and drive new customers.
“Goliad’s been great, they are very supportive, and we have some very loyal customers here in Goliad and even all around the Crossroads area,” Abercrombie said. “With every sale, we get so excited. It rejuvenates us to keep going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.