The congregation of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church gathered Sept. 11 to offer assistance to the less fortunate by packaging an estimated 150 soup kits.
Each vacuumed sealed container was delivered during the week to the food pantry in Goliad. All soups are ready to cook by just adding hot water, according to a news release from the church.
This event is part of the God’s Work, Our Hands initiative by the church to help others.
Also, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at St. Peters continued their work crafting a quilt from donated fabric that will shipped to Lutheran World Relief in November along with others made this past year.
“It's a day across the ELCA (nationwide) that every congregation does work to help others in the community,” said Anne Kolmeier, pastor at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander. “This benevolent act provides soup mix so that food pantry patrons can enjoy a home cooked meal and warmth and shelter — some string up the quilts to make roofs — to those in need which brings comfort to others when they feel hopeless.”