This year’s Texas Downtown Association awards brought widespread recognition to a downtown widely regarded as one of the jewels of South Texas.
Two businesses in downtown Goliad were among the top finishers in their respective categories, despite going up against businesses from much larger cities and towns, and Keli Miller, director of Main Street Goliad, received a statewide award for professional excellence and was named to a two-year term on TDA’s Board of Directors.
“That just speaks volumes for our businesses downtown,” Miller said.
Goliad also received a $5,000 grant that will go toward purchasing a set of speakers to be installed at all four corners of the square.
Dwell, a coffee shop and AirBnB owned by Amanda Morrow, won first place in best commercial interior in communities with populations under 50,000. The coffee shop is approaching a year in business and serves everything from cinnamon rolls to toasted marshmallow and coconut lattes, while the AirBnB features decor that pays homage to Goliad’s heritage.
“Being in Goliad’s Main Street district has been really rewarding because everything’s amplified. If I do a pop-up shop and Main Street’s having an event, my pop-up shop does extra good,” Morrow said. ‘It’s just a really great momentum that our town has going.”
The Garden’s Path, a plant nursery and gift shop owned by Jill Von Dohlen, was a finalist for best downtown business in the under-50,000 population category. The business has been open since 2019 and features “just a little bit of everything,” said Von Dohlen, who was en route back from a trip to a plant nursery in San Antonio to pick up plants on Wednesday.
Von Dohlen said she works hard to find plants that aren’t available at big box stores and will tolerate the unique challenges gardeners face in South Texas, such as deer and drought.
“For a little bitty town of Goliad, that’s pretty cool,” Von Dohlen said of the awards. “I hope it brings a lot of people to Goliad.”
Miller, a Goliad High School graduate, has been the director of the Main Street program since 2017. Her selection for TDA’s Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellent came as a total surprise, she said. Unbeknownst to her, two members of Main Street Goliad’s board had nominated her over the summer.
“On any given day, you’ll find her climbing a ladder to replace downtown banners or taking time to visit with business owners one on one to share suggestions and the latest trends,” said a Texas Downtown Association pamphlet about the award.
Among her proudest accomplishments are boosting the number of events to promote downtown businesses and reducing the number of vacancies on the Courthouse Square, Miller said.
In addition, Miller was selected to serve on TDA’s board of directors for the next two years.
The board of directors is responsible for scheduling the organization’s annual conference, hosting webinars and recruiting new cities to join the statewide organization, she said.
“It’s great for our program,” Miller said. “We’re pretty small, and every time we go to the conferences and the regional roundtables, it’s great to have our voice being heard.”
Cuero’s Christmas in Downtown event was also named “best promotional event” in cities with populations under 50,000 at this year’s awards.
