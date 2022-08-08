The Goliad County AGT PBR Challenger will be on Saturday at the Goliad County Fairgrounds, U.S. 183 South.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Ag Med Supply, in Goliad; Goliad Chamber of Commerce; and Foster Creek Station in Victoria. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $20. Ages 12 years and under are $10.
Specials guests include Bailey Simpson, Miss Rodeo Texas, and Rodeo Clown Rockin’ Robbie. Food and drinks will be available.
For more information call 361-645-8204 or 361-649-2302.
