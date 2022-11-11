GOLIAD
CHRISTMAS IN GOLIAD
Dec. 2 • 4 - 7 p.m.,
Dec. 3 • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
205 S. Market St., Goliad
CHRISTMAS RENDEZVOUS AND TRADE FAIR
Dec. 3 • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Presidio La Bahia — Goliad
217 Loop 71, Goliad
361 645-3752
goliadcc.org/community-calendar
JARROD BIRMINGHAM’S FAMILY CHRISTMAS SHOW
Dec. 17 • 7 p.m.
Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Berclair
Christmas at The Mansion
Dec. 4 • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
25 N. Kendall St., Berclair
$15 ticket for tour and vendor shopping
$10 ticket for shopping only
$15 for lunch
Visit the historic Berclair Mansion for a Christmas-themed tour and lunch
Additional tour dates: Dec. 19, Dec. 26, Jan. 2 (tours starting at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)