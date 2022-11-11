GOLIAD

CHRISTMAS IN GOLIAD

Dec. 2 • 4 - 7 p.m.,

Dec. 3 • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

205 S. Market St., Goliad

bit.ly/3Smlghx

CHRISTMAS RENDEZVOUS AND TRADE FAIR

Dec. 3 • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Presidio La Bahia — Goliad

217 Loop 71, Goliad

361 645-3752

goliadcc.org/community-calendar

JARROD BIRMINGHAM’S FAMILY CHRISTMAS SHOW

Dec. 17 • 7 p.m.

Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

schroederhall.com/

Berclair

Christmas at The Mansion

Dec. 4 • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

25 N. Kendall St., Berclair

$15 ticket for tour and vendor shopping

$10 ticket for shopping only

$15 for lunch

Visit the historic Berclair Mansion for a Christmas-themed tour and lunch

Additional tour dates: Dec. 19, Dec. 26, Jan. 2 (tours starting at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Recommended For You


Tags