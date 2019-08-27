A Goliad County grand jury asked for more evidence Tuesday after authorities presented investigative findings stemming from a business owner’s drowning at Coleto Creek.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who presented the case.
Grand jurors heard evidence and testimony relating to the death of Navasota resident Geraldine Yorek, 59, three months after she drowned in Coleto Creek while boating on Memorial Day. Yorek was accompanied by two Victoria men when she drowned.
The Victoria Advocate is not publishing the names of the men because no arrests, charges or indictments have so far resulted from the investigation into Yorek’s drowning.
Yorek was the owner and founder of KGM Express, a Cypress-based hot shot delivery service.
Although no foul play has been reported in her death, the matter remains under investigation by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.
And that investigation will continue, said Poynter, who plans to bring the case back before grand jurors but could not say exactly when.
“Oftentimes, (authorities) will take a case to grand jury to ask what sort of evidence the civilian population is looking for,” Poynter said.
The next grand jury in Goliad County is scheduled for mid-September.
Poynter refused to discuss testimony and evidence because of the secrecy required by grand juries.
“That is so people can feel they can testify frankly,” Poynter said.
However, he said he has received toxicology results and a complete autopsy report for Yorek.
Poynter declined to reveal their contents.
“It will be presented again,” Poynter said.
