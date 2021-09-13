Inland counties prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas to make landfall.
In Goliad County, Emergency Management director Jimmy Schulze said he is currently in the watch stage.
Goliad County will not be hit the hardest in the Crossroads, but its residents can expect to see winds up to 60-65 mph and anywhere between 2-10 inches of rain.
“We’re just in a wait and watch,” Schulze said Monday.
The emergency management operation center is not open yet, but it is ready for those in need with generators. Schulze anticipates residents from coastal counties will need help more so than Goliad residents.
“We’re prepared for the rain and hopefully we won't have any of the tornados or the high winds,” he said.
Goliad residents can prepare for the storm by checking on batteries, filling vehicles with gas and stocking up on canned goods, Schulze said.
“People will have to hunker down and stay in their houses,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.