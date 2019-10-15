After 10 years of service, Goliad County’s Republican chairman has resigned.
Kenneth Buelter resigned from the office Oct. 1 because of plans to move out of the district, he said in an Oct. 7 news release.
“An opportunity has allowed us to move to get closer to our children, and we have taken it,” he said.
In light of that announcement, the Republican County Executive Committee elected Myra Sue Schulze as his replacement until the March primary election.
Buelter described his time as chairman as a success, pointing to an increase in Republicans elected to county offices.
When he took office, six of 14 elected county officials were Republicans.
Now, there are 11.
As party chairman, Buelter participated in county elections and campaigning. In his resignation, he thanked those who assisted in the election process.
“I especially want to thank my precinct chairs who helped place a very able district judge in office when a vacancy arose and who have helped in many ways to further the interests of the Republican Party of Goliad County,” he said.
