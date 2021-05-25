The Goliad County Sheriff's Office will hold its second town hall on immigration on Thursday.
The town hall meeting, which is being hosted by the Spirit of Goliad Republican Women, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Julie Wimberly building at the Goliad County Fairground, 925 U.S. 183.
The meeting will be held to update residents on the current border crisis, according to a Monday sheriff's office news release.
An April town hall held in Weesatche about illegal immigration attracted hundreds from Goliad County and surrounding counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.