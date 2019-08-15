5 things to know how your school fared: Goliad ISD
Superintendent David Plymale said the district continues to address closing the gaps between sub populations. "TEA looks at scores between whites, African-Americans, Hispanic, Asian, special ed, and economically disadvantaged. In our case, we need to close the gap between Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students," he said.
- Rating for closing the gaps: C
- Distinctions: Goliad Elementary earned a distinction in academic achievement in science.
