5 things to know how your school fared: Goliad ISD 

  • Overall rating: B
  • Area that showed the most improvement: Seventh grade improved its reading score by 20 percentage points.
  • Area that still needs improvement: Eighth-grade social studies decreased from 63% passing state standards to 46%.

Superintendent David Plymale said the district continues to address closing the gaps between sub populations. "TEA looks at scores between whites, African-Americans, Hispanic, Asian, special ed, and economically disadvantaged. In our case, we need to close the gap between Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students," he said.

  • Rating for closing the gaps: C
  • Distinctions: Goliad Elementary earned a distinction in academic achievement in science.
