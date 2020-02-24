Goliad County commissioners stopped their meeting Monday after a resident questioned whether officials had given proper public notice about their meeting.
The resident, Charles Clapsaddle, who is chairman of the Goliad County Democratic Party, said Monday that the county failed to abide by all public meeting laws outlined in the Texas Government Code. The commissioners court meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.
Over the weekend, Clapsaddle said he went online to look for the agenda of the court’s Monday meeting, but it had not been posted.
“I got a little curious and went to look at the Texas Government Code,” he said, “And to me it seems very clear that a county must concurrently post meeting notices online as well as on a bulletin board at the courthouse.”
According to the Texas Government Code, if a governmental body has a website, it must post meeting notices on its website as well as in person, 72 hours in advance of the meeting, said James Hemphill, president of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas and an attorney with Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody in Austin.
Hemphill said that although there are some requirements specific to counties with a certain population, those rules are about posting a meeting’s full agenda online. But counties of all sizes that have a website are required to post at least the notice of a meeting online, he said.
“It’s a matter of the law and of transparency,” he said.
Hemphill said it’s been more than a decade that the code has required posting on the internet.
Clapsaddle was first concerned about two weeks ago when he looked online for the agenda for the court’s Feb. 10 meeting on Feb. 7. He said it wasn’t online even though it was less than 72 hours before that meeting. He said he called the county clerk’s office to request a copy, and then saw it posted online later that day.
County Judge Mike Bennett said Monday that notice for the court’s Feb. 10 meeting was posted at the courthouse and online in plenty of time. He said notice of Monday's meeting also was posted at the county courthouse as well.
However, he said it is true that notice of Monday's meeting was not posted online because his administrative assistant was out of town at a training the week before, and no one else was able to post it.
At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Clapsaddle said he stood up to explain to the court that it was an illegal meeting because notice had not been posted online. He said Rob Baiamonte, the county’s attorney, said during the meeting that there were risks in continuing the meeting if that was indeed the case.
Baiamonte said later Monday that he told the court if the commissioners were to take action during a meeting that wasn’t properly posted, and someone were to present the county with a lawsuit, all of the action taken at the meeting could become void.
He said it wasn’t the first time he noticed issues about meeting notices being posted correctly. Like Clapsaddle, he said the agenda for the court’s Feb. 10 meeting was not online 72 hours in advance of the meeting, though it was added online later.
“I can’t speculate on what the issues are, but there are clearly some issues with getting all of their i’s dotted and t’s crossed for the commissioners court meetings,” Baiamonte said. “Things aren’t always done in the time they are supposed to be.”
Bennett, however, said he doesn’t think there has been a mistake before Monday’s meeting. He said he chose to adjourn the meeting quickly after hearing the concerns.
“We don’t do anything improper or illegal on purpose, but we do make mistakes because we’re human,” he said. “We’re sorting things out to make sure this was done right.”
Hemphill said government bodies should adhere to the Texas Government Code.
“Firstly, it’s the law,” he said. “If action is taken at a meeting that isn’t properly noticed, and a lawsuit arises, anything that government body did at that meeting could be voided. It doesn’t have to be voided, but it could be.”
Second, he said, it’s a matter of public policy. The code is meant to consider accessibility, he said, and a website is likely more accessible to residents than a hard copy of a meeting notice.
If government officials knowingly violate anything in regards to the open meeting act, Hemphill said, there can be a range of penalties that follow. He said in Goliad’s case, it sounded like a mistake rather than ill-intent.
Nevertheless, he said he thinks Bennett made the right call adjourning the meeting. The court plans to meet March 2 instead.
“The more the government can do to be transparent to the citizens about what it is doing and when it is doing it, the better,” Hemphill said.
