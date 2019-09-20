A Goliad man died Thursday evening after his motorcycle crashed on a Goliad County farm road the day before.
Goliad resident Mark Two Hector, 53, died after he was taken by helicopter to San Antonio Medical Center in San Antonio, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release issued Friday.
Hector was pronounced dead by San Antonio Dr. Arthur Mielki the hospital at 5:55 p.m.
About 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers were notified of the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2987 near the Coleto Creek Power Station.
As of Friday, troopers were working to determine why Hector's northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle had entered a skid on its right side.
During the crash, Hector was separated from his motorcycle and suffered a severe head injury.
He was not wearing a helmet, and no other vehicles were involved, according to the news release.
