A Goliad man was killed when his motorcycle crashed on New Year's Eve in Goliad County, authorities said Thursday.
Gregory James Kollars, 65, was pronounced dead at the location of the crash by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ermalinda Rodriguez, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Investigators determined Kollars was traveling at an "unsafe speed" and failed to "negotiate a left turn" on Berger Road near the unincorporated community of Schroeder, San Miguel said. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m.
Kollars' 2003 Harley Davidson was traveling west when the motorcycle went off the roadway and into a bar ditch where he lost control and overturned.
The crash remained under investigation as of Thursday, San Miguel said.