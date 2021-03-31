GOLIAD — Members of the jury and Brianna Bexley's family winced as she recounted her boyfriend's last words to her after he was shot.
"During a pause in the gunshots, he said 'I love you,'" said Bexley, 20, her voice breaking while a soft cry could be heard from her friends and family members in the Goliad County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
She had been called to the stand during the second day of the murder trial for Daniel Mendoza, 20, of Goliad, who was charged with the 2019 death of a 19-year-old Goliad father, Nathan Cortinas.
Mendoza faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. The murder charge is a first-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison. Assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment are second-degree felonies that could be punishable by 2 to 20 years, each.
Mendoza is accused of brandishing a stolen revolver and shooting Cortinas and Bexley on June 13, 2019, while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad. Cortinas died from multiple shots to the head, and Bexley suffered a single gunshot wound. Their son was not injured.
The day before the fatal shooting, the couple's trailer in Aranama RV Park was shot at as they were inside, authorities previously said. Investigators have said it was Mendoza who fired the shots.
During cross-examination, Mendoza's court-appointed attorney, Stephen Tyler, questioned former Goliad County Sheriff's Office Lt. Donna Starry about the credibility of several witnesses, some of whom are co-defendants in the case. He asked the investigator why several pieces of physical evidence, including earbuds, a handgun and gunshot residue, were not subjected to forensic examination.
Starry said that investigators thought they had the witnesses they needed.
Jose Hernandez, one of the men who accompanied Mendoza to the RV park and was present at the home before the shooting that killed Cortinas, testified that Mendoza shot at the home from the passenger side of the vehicle with a stolen shotgun.
The shotgun along with a .22 revolver, a bolt-action rifle with a scope and other items were stolen a day before Cortinas' death from a home near where he was killed, according to testimony from April Beveridge, 48.
Beveridge and Mendoza were living in the same house on South Mt. Auburn Street near where the shooting occurred.
Bexley said Mendoza contacted her and Cortinas after their home was shot. Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who is prosecuting the case, showed jurors screenshots of a text conversation and a Snapchat conversation between Bexley and Mendoza. Bexley said on the stand that in the message Mendoza admitted to shooting at their home the day prior and said he would do it again.
"I pulled up and shot your house ... I will do it again," one of the texts read. Bexley said that in one of the exchanges, Mendoza advised her to not have her infant son around because he could be caught in the crossfire.
"You better not be where he (Cortinas) is at," the text continues.
Investigators previously said that the revolver Mendoza used was stolen the day before the shooting. Beveridge answered questions about her visit with Mendoza and others to the home where the prosecution said the weapon came from.
On the day of the shooting, Cortinas was contacted by Jade Culpepper, who was also charged with murder and other charges. Beveridge and Hernandez both testified that Culpepper called Cortinas to come to pick her up to go eat at Whataburger. The shooting occurred when the couple arrived at Beveridge's home.
Investigators previously thought that this call was made to set up a confrontation between Mendoza and Cortinas, who had an ongoing dispute over $60, according to previous Advocate reporting. Bexley testified that Culpepper said Mendoza was not at the home.
Bexley testified that after pulling up to the home and seeing Mendoza, she asked Cortinas to keep driving. She said Cortinas did not, and he and Mendoza exchanged a few words before Mendoza fired at least six shots. Before he died from his wounds, Cortinas told her that he loved her, Bexley said.
Bexley and several relatives of Cortinas were in attendance Wednesday. His mother, Bridget Coley, and his grandmother, Juanita Hernandez also attended.
Reliving the last moments of her grandson's life during the trial has been difficult, Hernandez said, but she is hoping for a guilty verdict.
"It's very important to me," she said. "My grandson's not here breathing this air and enjoying this life. If he gets a guilty verdict, I feel like justice is done for him."
After hearing a recording of a 911 call Bexley made to authorities and her testimony about her injuries, proceedings for the day reached a stopping point and were to continue with the remainder of Bexley's testimony at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Goliad County Courthouse, District Judge Bobby Bell said.
