No one called the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to claim a car abandoned by 10 people during a pursuit the day before.
“Up until 10 a.m. last morning, it was a very nice car,” said Capt. John Pape, sheriff’s spokesman, about the vehicle, which sustained considerable cosmetic damage. “Typically, the registered owner contacts us, but they have been very silent.”
Monday morning, 10 people disappeared into the brush after driving a slate four-door sedan through private property and into a pond after leading a deputy on a chase through the town of Goliad. None had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.
“Once they hit the brush, you’ve got people scattered in 10 different directions,” Pape said.
Sheriff’s officials suspect the 10 were likely involved in immigration-related crimes based on the absence of the car’s owner, the high number of passengers and the fact that all fled from a deputy who attempted to stop the car for a minor traffic violation, Pape said. Investigators also considered the prevalence of immigration-related bailouts, which Pape estimated occur about once a month or more in Goliad County.
“The totality of the circumstances is a strong indicator that this was human smuggling,” he said.
Although the search for the missing 10 continued Tuesday, chances for apprehension lessened with each passing hour, Pape said. The failure to catch any of the group leads Pape to suspect they were picked up by an accomplice soon after the crash.
Residents in the area should not worry about their safety because the group has probably already fled the area, but that’s not always the case, he said.
After all, he said, although many people who enter the U.S. illegally do so without violent intentions, those who ferry them across the border and into the country are often hardened criminals.
“Most of them ... are just trying to get somewhere, but at least one is a driver and a felon and very probably dangerous,” he said.
