A Hallettsville man received a maximum prison sentence Thursday, months after sending sexually explicit messages to and arranging to meet an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.
John Andrew Myers, 40, pleaded guilty also on Thursday to a repeat-offender online solicitation of a minor charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter said. Myers was already a registered sex offender for an online solicitation of a minor charge, which a Victoria County jury convicted him of in 2008.
In his plea agreement on Thursday, Myers accepted in a Goliad County court a sentence of 20 years in prison, which is the maximum for that crime.
"We are very pleased with the outcome," Poynter said. "The community is much safer without people like this."
Myers will be eligible for parole after serving five years in prison, Poynter said. Time served in jail before his conviction will be added to his prison time for parole eligibility.
Poynter, who prosecuted the case, said his office was prepared to seek another charge that carried a sentence of five-99 years in prison if Myers had sought a jury trial. The guilty plea was accepted by District Judge Jack Marr.
In June, a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent, who was posing online as the girl, received sexually explicit messages and photographs from Myers. Poynter said the photographs were of Myers' genitals.
After arranging to meet the agent posing as the girl at a Goliad park, Myers was arrested on June 18. Myers, Poynter said, had encouraged the "girl" to meet him in person.
He was arrested by the public safety department with help from the Goliad County Sheriff's Office, Victoria Police Department, Bee County Sheriff's Office. Kenedy Police Department, Karnes County Sheriff's Office and Wilson County Attorney's Office.
For his 2008 conviction, Myers was sentenced to 16 years in prison and was eligible for parole in April 2011, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Had he served his full sentence, he would have remained in prison until April 28 of this year.