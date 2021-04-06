GOLIAD — Jurors returned a guilty verdict Tuesday morning on all counts for a man accused of killing a Goliad father.
The verdict, which comes on the fifth day of the trial, was handed down after about 15 minutes of deliberation. Before their deliberation, jurors heard closing arguments from the prosecutor and defense attorney.
Daniel Mendoza, 20, is on trial and was accused of using a stolen revolver to shoot Nathan Cortinas, 19, and Brianna Bexley, 20, on June 13, 2019, while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad.
Bexley testified Wednesday and Thursday.
Cortinas died from multiple shots to the head, and Bexley suffered a single gunshot wound. Their son was not injured.
Mendoza was found guilty on all the charges brought before the jurors, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
The murder charge was a first-degree felony that is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison. Assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment are second-degree felonies that could be punishable by 2 to 20 years, each.
The court took an early lunch and will reconvene for the punishment phase in the afternoon. After court reconvenes at 12:45 p.m., the jurors will hear arguments from both sides before deliberating on punishment for Mendoza.
Bexley and members of her family and friends had a tearful embrace after the verdict, including with former Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Donna Starry, who was the lead investigator on the case and testified last week.
Mendoza spoke briefly with a member of his family before he was taken out of the courtroom by the bailiff and accompanying law enforcement officials.
The trial is open to the public at the Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square.
