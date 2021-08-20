A Victoria juvenile was detained after a Goliad High School student notified school officials of a threat, a school official said Friday.
Superintendent Stacy Ackley said the Goliad High School student notified school officials about the threat, which involved three other out-of-county juveniles, on Wednesday.
Two of the juveniles are from Cuero, and the third is from Victoria, Ackley said. The Victoria juvenile was detained in Cuero within an hour of school officials learning of the threat, Ackley said.
The status of the two Cuero juveniles was not known Friday.
DeWitt County Juvenile Probation Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
The Goliad campus's school resource officer, which is provided by the Goliad County Sheriff's Office, provided photos of the three juveniles to school staff to watch out for.
Goliad County Sheriff's Office officials did not immediately respond for comment.
School officials were notified of the threat about 1 p.m. Wednesday, which was the first day of school for the district, Ackley said.
Ackley said there is no immediate threat to the campus and the alert was sent out of an "abundance of caution."
"We take these things very seriously," he said. "We, and all districts, will do anything we need to do to keep out students safe."
