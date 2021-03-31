GOLIAD - The second day of the murder trial of a Goliad man charged in the 2019 death of a 19-year-old Goliad father opened with the case's lead investigator on the stand.
Daniel Mendoza, 20, of Goliad, is accused of brandishing a revolver and shooting Nathan Cortinas and Brianna Bexley, 20, on June 13 while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad. Cortinas died from multiple shots to the head, and Bexley suffered a single gunshot wound. Their son was not injured.
Former Goliad County Sheriff's Office Lt. Donna Starry, whose testimony began Tuesday, described responding to a drive-by shooting at Cortinas' and Bexley's home in Aranama RV Park the day before the murder. Starry said when she responded to the scene, Cortinas appeared to have injuries on his face, and shotgun pellets had hit Bexley.
Investigators previously said Mendoza was responsible for that drive-by shooting.
During cross-examination, Mendoza's court-appointed attorney, Stephen Tyler, questioned Starry about the credibility of several witnesses, some of whom are co-defendants in the case, and asked the investigator why several pieces of physical evidence, including earbuds, a handgun and gunshot residue, were not subjected to forensic examination.
Starry replied that investigators thought they had the witnesses they needed.
Bexley and several relatives of Cortinas were in attendance Wednesday, including his mother, Bridget Coley, and his grandmother, Juanita Hernandez.
Reliving the last moments of her grandson's life during the trial has been difficult, Hernandez said, but she is hoping for a guilty verdict.
"It's very important to me," she said. "My grandson's not here breathing this air and enjoying this life. If he gets a guilty verdict, I feel like justice is done for him."
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter is prosecuting the case.
Mendoza faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Murder is a first-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by 5 to 99 years in prison. Assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment are second-degree felonies that could be punishable by 2 to 20 years, each.
The trial is continuing Wednesday afternoon at the Goliad county Courthouse.
