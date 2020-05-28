Children Learning
metrocreativeconnection.com

Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit, has been awarded a grant to operate Head Start programs in Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties as of June 1.

The grant is through the Office of Head Start, through the Designation Renewal System (DRS).

“Upbring will work with the prior provider to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of services,” Andrew Benscoter, chief education and growth officer at Upbring, said in a news release. “We’re excited about this opportunity to serve the children and families in Bee, Goliad, Live Oak, and Refugio counties, and we assure the community that Head Start/Early Head Start services will continue for all 394 children served throughout the four counties.”

Upbring has been providing Head Start services in Texas since 2015. The nonprofit will offer programs to both Early Head Start and Head Start throughout the four counties, while adding some additional Early Head Start slots within these communities.

Within the next two weeks, Upbring will notify all current Head Start families throughout the four counties, as well as the community regarding next steps in this transition. For more information about Upbring Head Start Preschool, visit Upbring.org/headstart.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.