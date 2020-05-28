Upbring, a Texas-based nonprofit, has been awarded a grant to operate Head Start programs in Bee, Goliad, Live Oak and Refugio counties as of June 1.
The grant is through the Office of Head Start, through the Designation Renewal System (DRS).
“Upbring will work with the prior provider to ensure a seamless transition and continuity of services,” Andrew Benscoter, chief education and growth officer at Upbring, said in a news release. “We’re excited about this opportunity to serve the children and families in Bee, Goliad, Live Oak, and Refugio counties, and we assure the community that Head Start/Early Head Start services will continue for all 394 children served throughout the four counties.”
Upbring has been providing Head Start services in Texas since 2015. The nonprofit will offer programs to both Early Head Start and Head Start throughout the four counties, while adding some additional Early Head Start slots within these communities.
Within the next two weeks, Upbring will notify all current Head Start families throughout the four counties, as well as the community regarding next steps in this transition. For more information about Upbring Head Start Preschool, visit Upbring.org/headstart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.