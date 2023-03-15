DeWitt and Goliad counties are possible sites for a new renewable energy facility.
Sugar-Land-based Geothermal Core is looking to build its first geothermal energy plant near Houston before it spreads its reach in the Texas Gulf Coast area, Project Manager Jeremy Goodwin said.
In geothermal processes, hot water from beneath the Earth’s surface can be converted into steam, which can generate electricity and power heating and cooling sources. The hot water, also known as brine, is typically extracted from igneous rocks, like those found around volcanoes, but Goodwin said a geothermal operation in coastal Texas would involve sedimentary rocks, such as shale.
Goliad County is home to the Coleto Creek Power Plant, a coal-fired plant that can emit harmful pollutants, like carbon dioxide, into the air. The power station is scheduled to close in 2027.
“When the plant is decommissioned, the county will lose tax revenue and there would be considerable power loss,” Goodwin said. “Power lines would be doing nothing.”
A new geothermal plant, providing 80-100 new jobs for the local workforce, could help fill the void, Goodwin said.
“We could provide jobs, help make up the lost tax revenue and stop pollution,” Goodwin said.
Geothermal Core has “cutting-edge technology” developed by geologists who have researched geothermal techniques with sedimentary rock, Goodwin said. The company also has data from previous drilling activities.
“Because of the well logs we know where to drill for hot water,” Goodwin said. “We would also inject hot water into the ground, making the process a closed loop.”
By closed loop, Goodwin means that water extracted and injected in the geothermal operation would not come into contact with air pollutants.
If a Geothermal Core facility project were to be greenlighted, Goodwin said the company could launch operations around two years after the go-ahead.
Once the plant is up, Geothermal Core would not have to purchase fuel, and the turbines used to produce energy would not have to be replaced for 25 years, Goodwin said.
Geothermal energy is unlike other renewable sources like wind and solar. Humans have more control over when energy is generated.
“Wind and solar are nondispatchable sources, meaning when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, energy is being generated,” Goodwin said. “When it is dark, solar power is off. Geothermal, on the other hand, is a dispatchable source.”
Goodwin said geothermal technology would benefit rural communities, positioning them toward a future in which their energy source does not pollute the air, land and water.