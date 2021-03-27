GOLIAD — Juan Gonzales adjusted his black brimmed hat to the wind and affixed a six-of-diamonds playing card in the band to signal his Texan allegiance against the Mexican Army.
“Neat details like the playing cards aren’t included in some history books on Texas history,” Gonzales said, referencing a practice by Tejanos on the Texans’ side to differentiate themselves from the opposing side. “It documented, sure, but most people would only learn about that kind of thing here.”
Gonzales, of San Antonio, was one of the dozens of reenactors who participated in a living history event at Presidio La Bahía just outside Goliad Saturday. He brought with him his collection of replica muskets, time period cooking utilities and a wealth of knowledge to share about the hallowed grounds they stood on.
Demonstrations included a mock cannon with a firing crew that fired every hour, presentations about specific places on the Presidio grounds and a demonstration of a firing line with replica muskets. Other reenactors, like Jim Wilson, of Corpus Christie, and Mike Scully, of San Antonio, played period pieces on traditional instruments and told stories about what life was like during the Texas Revolution.
“It has been very nice to be back, and the turnout has been great even with the short time frame,” Wilson said, referencing that the event had been canceled up until two weeks ago. “It’s been great even though we didn’t get to have the reenactment of the big battles this year.”
Wade Dillon, who is a museum coordinator at Freeport Historical Museum, said the pandemic greatly impacted many of the reenactors, some of whom have spent years working on their clothing and demonstrations. For them, he said, it was very important to make the trip out to Goliad.
“Some of the guys out here have been doing this for 30 years, and all the while have worked on their accents, clothing, showcases and history,” he said. “Last year was tough on them. They couldn’t do what they loved.”
Scott McMahon, who serves as the director of the Presidio and organized the event, said the day went well.
“It meant a lot to us to put this on even though we knew the turnout wouldn’t be as much as usual,” he said. “We’ll be looking forward to next year, too.”
