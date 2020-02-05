To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Goliad County Commissioner Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Tony Garcia
- Age:
- 54
- City of residence:
- Goliad County
- Occupation:
- Road and bridge operator for Goliad County Precinct 3
- Education:
- Ingleside High School graduate and has telecommunications training from AT&T.
- Community involvement:
- Former member with National Rifle Association
- Family:
- Married, two adult daughters and two stepdaughters.
- Contact:
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
I want to make changes for a better county government.
I moved here in 1985, and I’ve always enjoyed the history and the people.
I want to maintain the county roads. I also want to help to lower taxes.
We can bring in revenue with new businesses to support the community.
I believe in honesty and integrity, and I’m running to help the people of Goliad County.
Kenneth Edwards
- Age:
- 68
- City of residence:
- Goliad County
- Occupation:
- County commissioner
- Education:
- Industrial High School graduate, attended Wharton County Junior College and heavy equipment operator for 15 years.
- Community involvement:
- Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus member, active in Relay for Life and American Cancer Society,
- Family:
- Married for 46 years, has two sons and seven grandchildren.
- Contact:
- 361-676-2345
Why do you want to be a county commissioner?
You don’t just walk into this job.
It takes a while to get your feet on the ground and have an understanding of how things work in the county and government.
The more experience you have, the better you can be at it.
That’s why I went to commissioners court a year before I took office, and I continue to learn how to be better.
This is a full time job.
I’ll never forget that any of the money spent is from hardworking residents.
I enjoy working with people, and I want to continue to serve my constituents by making much-needed improvements to our road and drainage systems.
I will be hardworking, honest and responsive to the public.
