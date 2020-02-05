Candidates for Goliad County Precinct 1 commissioners race

Incumbent commissioner Kenneth Edwards, left, and challenger Tony Garcia, right, are seeking Precinct 1's commissioner nomination in Goliad County.

 Contributed

To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for Goliad County Commissioner Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Tony Garcia

  • Age:
  • 54
  • City of residence:
  • Goliad County
  • Occupation:
  • Road and bridge operator for Goliad County Precinct 3
  • Education:
  • Ingleside High School graduate and has telecommunications training from AT&T.
  • Community involvement:
  • Former member with National Rifle Association
  • Family:
  • Married, two adult daughters and two stepdaughters.
  • Contact:

tonyg9597@gmail.com

Why do you want to be a county commissioner?

I want to make changes for a better county government.

I moved here in 1985, and I’ve always enjoyed the history and the people.

I want to maintain the county roads. I also want to help to lower taxes.

We can bring in revenue with new businesses to support the community.

I believe in honesty and integrity, and I’m running to help the people of Goliad County.

Kenneth Edwards

  • Age:
  • 68
  • City of residence:
  • Goliad County
  • Occupation:
  • County commissioner
  • Education:
  • Industrial High School graduate, attended Wharton County Junior College and heavy equipment operator for 15 years.
  • Community involvement:
  • Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus member, active in Relay for Life and American Cancer Society,
  • Family:
  • Married for 46 years, has two sons and seven grandchildren.
  • Contact:
  • 361-676-2345

Why do you want to be a county commissioner?

You don’t just walk into this job.

It takes a while to get your feet on the ground and have an understanding of how things work in the county and government.

The more experience you have, the better you can be at it.

That’s why I went to commissioners court a year before I took office, and I continue to learn how to be better.

This is a full time job.

I’ll never forget that any of the money spent is from hardworking residents.

I enjoy working with people, and I want to continue to serve my constituents by making much-needed improvements to our road and drainage systems.

I will be hardworking, honest and responsive to the public.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.