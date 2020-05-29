River authority issues last call for River Clicks photo contest entries

The San Antonio River Authority is hosting the third annual River Clicks photo contest and is encouraging the public to get out and enjoy the San Antonio River Basin’s natural treasures.
Participants can submit entries in several categories to win prize packages valued up to $500 each and $1,000 in the special category. This year’s special category is the Goliad Paddling Trail and Branch River Park in Goliad to honor the 20th anniversary of the local nonprofit organization Canoe Trail Goliad.
The organization collaborates with the River Authority to promote river recreation and nature-based tourism in Goliad. Deadline to submit photo entries is 11:59 p.m. Sunday and the public can visit riverclicks.org to view contest rules and submit an entry. Entries can be submitted online at sara-tx.org/whats-new/river-clicks-photo-contest.
For more information about the River Authority’s parks and trails, visit sara-tx.org
