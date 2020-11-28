The San Antonio River Authority is hosting an online meeting Tuesday to discuss ongoing efforts to keep the Lower San Antonio River clean.
Anyone with an interest in the river's health is encouraged to attend, whether they are a rancher who lives in its watershed or a local resident who enjoys canoeing along it, said Shaun Donovan, the manager of SARA's environmental sciences department,
"It's up to the stakeholders to adopt measures to improve the water quality," Donovan said. "The more people we can get involved, the better off the plan's going to be."
The meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon. More information about conservation efforts, and a link to attend online, are available on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's website.
The Lower San Antonio travels through Goliad and Refugio counties before it intersects with the Guadalupe River just north of San Antonio Bay, but its watershed extends into DeWitt and Victoria counties.
Twelve years ago, a report from TCEQ identified 122 miles of the Lower San Antonio River as "impaired," a designation that means pollution levels exceed safety thresholds and pose a health risk to people who swim or wade in the river.
In 2018, state and local agencies adopted a plan to reduce pollution from wastewater treatment facilities, agricultural activities and wildlife in the river's watershed. Tuesday's meeting will be an opportunity to discuss this plan and consider future steps for conservation, according to TCEQ's website.
Connie Waters, a Goliad County rancher who serves as an assistant to the board of the county's Soil and Water Conservation District, said the steps local ranchers have taken, like reducing overgrazing, preserving a buffer zone along the river and maintaining ground cover, have already reduced pollution.
"Water is a limited resource for us," Water said. "The things that farmers and ranchers do make a difference."
In recent years, water quality has improved in five of the six assessment areas along the Lower San Antonio River that environmental agencies monitor, Donovan said.
Local efforts to conserve the river are especially important, Donovan said, because different approaches to conservation are needed in rural areas than upstream near San Antonio. In Goliad and Refugio counties, activities like livestock management, feral hog control and septic system monitoring are essential, while in urban areas like the San Antonio Riverwalk might require an entirely different strategy.
"This is a water body going through the seventh-largest city in the country," Donovan said. "It's so, so important we do everything we can to advocate for it."
