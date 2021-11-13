For the 38th year and counting, Santa Claus will ride into Goliad's historic Courthouse Square atop a longhorn steer to ring in the Christmas season.
But during this year's Christmas in Goliad celebration, Santa will arrive at Friday night's festivities behind the wheel of another retro yet timeless form of transportation — a 1967 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.
"I kind of like the steer aspect because that's such an iconic thing," said Wallace Saage, chairman of the Goliad Historical Commission, who has planned the celebration for each of the last three years. "This year, we’ve gotten a wonderful (car) — it’s a vintage Cadillac convertible from a local car show. Santa’s going to ride in Friday night on that."
This year's event begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 with vendor sales, followed by a lighted parade at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, about 100 vendor booths are expected to be open for market days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a bevy of children's activities.
Santa will make his usual appearance atop a steer at noon.
Saturday's activities will include a performance by the Hermann Sons School of Dance, a best dressed dog competition hosted by Goliad Pet Adoption and a hands-on education booth hosted by the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
And Goliad's downtown jewel, the historic Courthouse Square, will be decked to the nines with decorations.
"They also have a decorating contest with all the buildings, so they are fully lit up and just decorated to the top," said Keli Miller, director of Main Street Goliad.
Anyone interested in entering a float in the lighted parade should submit their application by Nov. 26, Miller said.
The shops lining the square will be open for those looking to shop or grab a bite to eat, and Saage said vendor booths will also be selling food and drink.
"They can eat in the cafés, but there will be food to buy and sit down in the square on the benches," he said.
Main Street Goliad has several other events planned for the holiday season, including shopping events on Nov. 27 and Dec. 16 and the fifth installation of the Christmas Tree Project. This year, 15 trees will be on display at 136 N. Courthouse Square from Dec. 3 to 11 before they are donated to local families in need, Miller said.
"Out of 15 people decorating, I never have a single one that looks alike," she said.
But Christmas in Goliad remains the centerpiece of Goliad's Christmas festivities and a longstanding tradition.
"It's been 38 years, so we're looking at 50 pretty soon," Saage said.
