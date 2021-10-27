Both Paizley, 10, and Everley, 5, Elisondo will dress up as pretty — not scary — witches for the 31st Annual Scare on the Square 6-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Goliad.
“I’ve taken them every year since I had them,” said Vanessa Elisondo, their mother who works for the Goliad County Tax Assessor's Office. “They get to wear their costumes, and we’re a small town, so everybody knows everybody. They get to hang out with their friends and go booth to booth trick-or-treating. It’s a little tradition, and they love it.”
Dressed in their spookiest or snazziest Halloween costumes, gobs of children will wander around the downtown square collecting candy from more than 30 booths manned by local organizations and businesses. For those in search of fare with more substance, six food vendors will serve up carne guisada and rice bowls, nachos, hot dogs, Frito pies, chips, pickles, pulled pork, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, sausage wraps, hamburgers, gourmet popcorn and drinks.
DJ Gizzle Xperience will play a variety of music while stilt walkers, including one that jumps on springs, will circulate among the 600 to 700 people expected to attend one of the town’s biggest and most popular annual events. Fall and Halloween backdrops will be available for photo opportunities as well. Keli Miller, director for Goliad Main Street, encourages those who plan to attend to arrive early for the best selection of candy and other treats and gift bags.
“We wanted mobile entertainment to avoid large groupings,” Miller said. “Two years ago, we had a fire dancer and everybody loved him, but everyone was lumped together and we wanted to avoid that this year.”
As always, many Goliad residents will take part in the festivities, but friends and family from elsewhere also will likely take advantage of the event, Miller said.
For example, Savannah Mozisek, 20, who is majoring in studio art at Texas State University with the intention of becoming an art instructor, will return to her hometown to spend Halloween with familiar faces. Although now a Victoria resident, she grew up in Goliad and served as 2018-2019 Miss Goliad.
“I used to go (to Scare on the Square) all the time when I was little. The whole community comes together, and I like to see that it is still happening," Mozisek said. "We dress up, get candy, and meet and greet all the community members.”
Mozisek has fond memories of competing in the children’s costume contest as a zombie when she was young. She also remembers entering her dachshund, Rico, who has since passed away, in the pet costume contest.
Mozicek lost her father, Kevin Mozicek, so she cherishes the memories of their favorite holiday spent together. Her father always dressed up as Michael Myers from the "Halloween" slasher movies — even for Scare on the Square.
This year, Mozisek, a self-proclaimed Halloween enthusiast, will attend the event dressed as a butterfly. She intends to take a contingent of Victoria friends with her to celebrate on the square. The event serves as an opportunity for those who have not been to Goliad in a while to return and see family and old friends, and check out all the new restaurants and other businesses that have opened since they last were there, she continued.
“You see everyone come together as one to celebrate and have fun,” Mozisek said. “They do not think about what’s going on in life. They enjoy the moment, and that’s what life is all about.”
Patricia Morales, a lifelong Goliad resident who works as an advanced EMT for Goliad County EMS and serves as chairman of Main Street Goliad, said they have scaled back the event this year because of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a candy giveaway, and we’re going to try to keep the traffic moving,” she said. “Like they’re going from door to door, we want to keep them moving around the square. We're ready to see the little spooks.”
Morales said many community members, businesses and organizations work together to make sure the event is fun and successful.
Also, the Goliad Fire Department, Goliad County EMS and Goliad County Sheriff’s Office will provide a presence at the celebration.
“We’re a small town but we do it in a big way,” Miller said. “We have tons of candy and food options and really great entertainment. It’s fun for the whole family.”
