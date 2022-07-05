The growing number of Texas school districts which allow non-law enforcement staff to have guns on campus poses important legal questions, which lawyers say might not be answered by courts until another tragedy happens.
These questions are prompted by the informal ways most Texas districts, including many in the Crossroads, have gone about arming staff.
This method, which is known as the “guardian plan,” allows school boards to give individual staff members an exception to state laws banning weapons in schools, a move that many district administrators and school board members say is necessary to provide an immediate response to an active shooter.
Even though most districts take precautions such as locking weapons away in safes, there is still always the possibility of an accident, particularly in the situation of a suspected or actual active shooter incident.
In the case of such an accident, there would immediately be questions about the possibility of legal consequences, like lawsuits or criminal charges.
“Every time you draw your gun, there’s a risk of civil or criminal liability,” Dru Stevenson, a professor at the South Texas College of Law, said.
It’s possible that guardians, the school staff allowed to have weapons on campus, would be shielded from lawsuits because of a legal concept called qualified immunity.
Qualified immunity protects government officials from being sued for something they did while acting in the scope of their official duties, though there are some exceptions. It’s often used by police officers, but it applies to government officials more broadly.
For example, if a police officer caused a car accident while speeding to the site of an in-progress burglary, then it would be difficult to sue the officer over the accident because they were acting within their job description to quickly respond.
Of course, this isn’t supposed to protect officials from all lawsuits. If the police officer had been speeding to try and beat the lunch rush to Whataburger instead, they could be sued, because getting a patty melt isn’t within the scope of their duties as a police officer.
The question is whether being allowed by a school board to have a weapon on campus gives school staff qualified immunity for incidents involving that weapon. In other words, is using or having a gun within a school employee’s job description?
At this point, the question is essentially unanswered, and it might take an incident and the ensuing lawsuits for courts to decide on an answer.
“It sounds like an interesting question for the Supreme Court to answer,” Victoria attorney Micah Hatley said.
It’s possible school guardians would have that legal protection and thus be protected from most lawsuits. Louise school district Superintendent Garth Oliver, for example, said protecting students was in addition to their guardians' regular jobs.
However, the legal foundation for guardian plans adds a wrinkle to the legal analysis. Since the mechanism for allowing staff to have weapons at school is just an exception in the law banning those weapons, a guardian is not an official position — just a teacher or other staff member who’s not prohibited from having a gun on campus.
This legal framework means that different districts have different ways of organizing their security programs, which might affect how courts would apply qualified immunity.
Some districts have already prepared for the possibility of their armed staff facing legal issues. The Edna and Louise school district have purchased U.S. LawShield memberships for their staff, which is a company that provides legal services related to weapons for its members.
This means that the guardians would have lawyers if they faced civil or criminal issues, but having a lawyer doesn’t mean a school district is going to win. The LawShield doesn’t provide liability insurance, meaning that if a member lost a lawsuit then they would be on the hook for any damages.
It’s also possible a staff member would not be the main target of a lawsuit.
Employers, like school districts, are often more worthwhile targets for lawsuits than an employee, because the employer will have deeper pockets and probably carry liability insurance, according to Stevenson.
By arming staff, particularly though the informal guardian plan, districts could open themselves up to lawsuits if the armed staff was improperly trained, Stevenson said.
However, school districts already have strong immunity from lawsuits, Hatley said, so it is still unclear how much recourse someone would have if they thought that they deserved damages from an armed school staff member or the district which employed them.
“Someone may lose a child and not be able to recover damages from the school district,” Hatley said.
If a court did somehow find a district liable, then the cost might be covered by the district’s liability insurance. However, the details of such a situation would depend on the district’s exact coverage, and could lead to a dispute between the district and the insurance company, Stevenson said.
If it wasn’t covered by liability insurance, then the district, and thus state and local taxpayers, would end up paying out the court-ordered damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.