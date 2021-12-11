Christmas in Goliad was held recently and there were over sixty lighted entries in the lighted Christmas parade. There was also a Christmas tree display along with Santa on his “reinsteer” and other activities for the two-day event.
Two-day Christmas in Goliad event held
Goliad County
