Two school districts have announced delayed openings for classes Wednesday because of concerns about the weather.
Goliad school district will start classes at 10 a.m. Wednesday, a school district spokesman said. Buses will start their morning routes 2 hours and 10 minutes later than usual.
Victoria school district will have a two-hour delay because of the winter weather conditions and anticipated overnight/early morning hazardous road conditions throughout the city and county, according to a news release from the district.
The high schools will start at 9:30 a.m., elementary schools will start at 10 a.m., and middle schools will start at 10:30 a.m.
All CTI classes for periods 1-3 will report to their home campus. Regular CTI schedule will resume for periods 4 and 5. School buses will pick students up from their home campus beginning at 10:05 a.m. and travel to CTI.
Breakfast will be available at campuses.
School buses will run two hours later than normal. If a student's regular bus pick-up time is 6:30 a.m., it will now be 8:30 a.m.
Campuses will dismiss at their normal times and after-school activities will resume.