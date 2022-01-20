A Victoria man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 183, near Goliad.
At 7:09 a.m., Douglas Raymond Corrigan, 58, of Victoria, who was delivering newspapers for the Victoria Advocate, crossed the center stripe of the highway 5½ miles from Goliad, north of Farm-to-Market Road 622, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Corrigan’s 2002 Ford F-150 truck struck almost head-on with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Barbara Lynne Hunt, 56, of Woodsboro.
Corrigan’s truck went into a side skid, overturned and landed on the driver’s side along the west side of the highway, the sergeant said.
Hunt’s truck went off the highway to the left and came to rest in a grassy ditch along the highway, he said.
Hunt was taken by Goliad County Emergency Medical Service to Cuero Regional Hospital where she was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon, San Miguel said.
Corrigan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Goliad County Justice of the Peace Susan Moore. She ordered an autopsy, San Miguel said.
The highway was closed to one lane until about 10 a.m. Thursday, he said.
The wreck remained under investigation by the public safety department Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.