With the Coleto Creek Power Plant set to shut down in 2027 — and the potential lost tax revenue for Goliad County that goes with it — who takes the Goliad County judge seat will be a critical question for voters this election season.
Running to lead Goliad County during the transition are incumbent County Judge Mike Bennett and Mary Ellen "Princess" Flores, the longtime district and county clerk. Each has their own vision for how to position the county for success over the next four years.
Bennett is seeking reelection to finish the work he started when he was first elected county judge in 2018, he said.
Over the past four years, he has had to deal with challenges with the budget, COVID-19, a severe winter storm, infrastructure challenges, issues with the office of emergency management and impending closure of the power plant.
"We're making great progress," Bennett said. "We have improved the rainy day fund by $4.5 million. We've lowered the tax rate. I mean, there's a lot of reasons (I'm running again). We've given the the employees almost 15% in raises. We've increased the value of the county almost $1 billion, and people want me to run again."
If reelected, Bennett hopes to increase the value of the county even further by bringing more industry to the area, increasing pay where it needs to be, lowering taxes and increasing law enforcement, he said.
When Bennett first entered office, the county's budget was a significant issue, and he expected the county to go bankrupt if it wasn't addressed.
Since taking office, he has passed four balanced budgets and plans to continue that practice if reelected, he said.
With the Coleto Creek Power Plant going to close in the next few years, the county has already made up the anticipated $1.15 million tax revenue shortfall by searching for new industry to fill that void, Bennett said. He is also working closely with the landowners of the power plant to find industry to replace the plant when it's gone, including a cryptocurrency "mining" facility that is already in the contract phase.
Over the last four years, the office of emergency management and infrastructure became a point of emphasis throughout the state between the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm.
Since then the county has hired a new office of emergency management coordinator, and Bennett said the county handled the challenges of COVID-19 and the winter storm well.
"Since I've been in office, we've gotten over $6 million in grants," he said. "Because we were the leader in the border declarations, we have gotten over $1 million in grants already for the sheriff's (office), and we will soon have another million dollars."
This ability to get grants extends to infrastructure as well, getting emergency generators for both of the water facilities in Goliad County and remodeling of the fairgrounds auditorium, Bennett said.
As for his challenger, Flores, 60, the longtime clerk said she decided to run after people encouraged her as she was set to retire from an office she worked in since high school.
"I've been in the county and district clerk's office since I graduated high school," Flores said. "I started out as a copy girl, just as a job for the summer and it was offered to me and I had continued working there until now. My term ends in December."
Flores said her time in in the clerk's office makes her qualified to be the county judge, as she's had to work with several county judges, district judges and visiting judges and the public in general through the years, she said.
The one running theme throughout her platform on many of the issues is collaboration within the county to solve the problems it faces.
In addressing the challenges with the Goliad County budget, if elected, Flores would form advisory groups on how to best address losses in revenue, such as with the coal plant, and young people leaving the area, she said.
"We need to try to get some kind of industry that will come in and hire people in Goliad county," she said. "Not just one or two jobs, but 100 or 200 so people that can stay in Goliad and make a living for themselves and bring revenue for our tax base."
She also stressed the importance of Goliad County promoting itself better to attract more visitors, given the history within the county.
One of the big issues Flores feels Goliad County faces is that all the governmental agencies, such as the city and school district, aren't effectively working together, she said.
"Right now, the entities are not cooperating. They're not for some reason or another. They're, they're not communicating with each other where they are working as a team," she said. "That's something that needs to be done. I don't know why, personality problems maybe, but I believe that I could maybe bring a little bit more positivity to the to the table."
Given her work as county and district clerk, she said the familiarity with other entities in that role will allow her to help bridge the divide.
As to why people should vote for Flores this election, it comes down to the community knowing who she is and her desire to serve Goliad County, she said.
"They know me. I was born and raised there, and I know that I've always tried to work for for the people," Flores said. "As a community, and I hope that they will vote for me and together we will work as a team so we can all see a difference in the county and county government."