Weesatche 4 Warriors will host A Day in the Country from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Goliad, across from the dance hall.
The Weesatche community will honor active duty military, veterans, wounded warriors, first responders, their families in memory of lives lost Sept. 11, 2001.
Armadillo races, along with many other family activities, are planned. All proceeds will benefit local area veteran and first responders groups.
