The Hallettsville Housing Authority's board of commissioners selected Mark Hartig as the Authority's new executive director.
The executive director manages 40 units at the Hallettsville Village Apartments, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hartig served on the Authority's board of commissioners for 10 years and was the board's chairman for eight of those years. Most recently, he was the program manager at the Hallettsville Village Apartments for six years, according to a news release from the authority's board.
Hartig's has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and is trained in fair housing and disability rights. He has expertise in income eligibility standards and HUD regulations and protocols, among other areas.
"The Board decided with (Hartig's) background and experience he is the right choice for our local area rather than hiring management from outside the local area that does not care about the clients we serve," the Housing Authority's commissioners said in the statement.
"We look forward to a well-organized Housing Authority managed by Mr. Hartig, along with the prudent use of the tax dollars from HUD," the statement continued.
The Housing Authority's previous executive director, Cristi LaJeunesse, was dismissed in late March, said Gordon Clark, the board's current chairman.
