Harry White, 36, of Harwood, has been hunting wild hogs for over two decades. He monitors between 30 and 40 game cameras and hunts from Del Rio on the Mexican border to Elgin, east of Austin.
In preparation for last weekend’s second annual Central Coast “All In” Hog Contest, run out of Hallettsville, he and his teammates, Brandon and Dayland Pape, spent 300 hours scouting out the biggest hogs in the region.
On Friday evening, their preparation was put to the test. Using thermal gun scopes, White and the Papes began scouring Gonzales and Caldwell counties at 6 p.m. After 14 hours hunting that night, a three-hour power nap and another 15 hours hunting the next afternoon and night, they returned to Hallettsville with a prize-winning haul: five hogs weighing an average of 235 pounds, good for first place in the thermals category.
White and his teammates each earned an engraved buckle, part of more than $22,000 in cash and prizes awarded on Sunday.
Guy Hester, 37, of Hallettsville, started the contest last year to settle an argument with a friend over the best way to hunt hogs: guns or dogs. He runs the tournament with friends Nathan Davis and David Schlamb. This year, more than 160 competitors from as far as Corpus Christi, Livingston and San Antonio turned out.
“For 48 hours, I’ve got over 120 of the state’s meanest and finest hog-killing machines working for me,” Hester said the week prior to the tournament, as signups kept rolling in.
Hunting took place across the region and competitors had to pass a polygraph test to ensure they abided by tournament regulations, Hester said. He’s seen other tournaments where competitors raise hogs in trailers in advance, which was not allowed for this contest.
“That’s not what we’re trying to do,” Hester said. “I’m not trying to transplant hogs. I’m trying to put a dent in ‘em and slow ‘em down.”
This year’s competitors made a pretty big dent, killing 416 hogs weighing nearly 19,000 pounds. The biggest hog killed was 253 pounds gutted. The “longest cutter,” or longest tooth, measured seven and a half inches and came from a hog Hester described as a “total freak.”
A new prize this year was awarded for the smallest hog, and the winner brought home a two pound baby that cashed out at $400 a pound.
Wild hogs are notorious for destroying agricultural property. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, feral swine breed faster than any other large mammal. They dig holes, damage field crops and transmit diseases to domestic livestock. Nonetheless, Hester and White said they respect and even admire hogs despite the destruction they wreak.
“A hog is a wild animal. It lives free. It does what it needs to do to maintain its life. You need to respect that,” White said. “I respect them as much as most people probably respect their house dog.”
White said government policy — rather than hogs — deserves the blame for the challenges American farmers face.
“This country might have been self-sufficient 100 years ago, but now, if you took the overseas farms away, this country would never survive. I don’t think the hogs personally created the reputation that they get. I think the economy and the government bodies created a poor economy, so a little loss (of crops) is a large loss,” White said. “If you grew 100 acres of corn and half the corn was demolished from hogs, you would want ‘em gone.”
Now, thanks to Hester’s contest, Texas has several hundred fewer hogs than it did last week. But with a dog team bagging the five heaviest hogs last year and thermals getting the job done this year, the debate between guns and dogs continues, Hester said Wednesday.
One thing is for sure: there will be more hogs around next year to hunt, no matter how competitors choose to do so.
