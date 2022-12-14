Incoming Refugio County Judge Jhiela Poynter will make economic development her "chief priority" upon taking office, she said.

Poynter defeated fellow Republican Sylvia Barrera-Wiginton earlier this year to secure the Republican nomination, and ran unopposed in the general election. She will succeed current County Judge Robert Blaschke, who decided not to run for reelection after serving two terms.

Poynter praised Blaschke's work as county judge.

"I certainly wouldn't want to push him out or anything. He's done a fantastic job for this county," she said. "I mean everything that he said to face in the last eight years, I think he's handled wonderfully."

Poynter, a lawyer, said the rural county's location provides an opportunity for future development.

"Refugio is kind of uniquely saddled between the Crossroads and Coastal Bend, right? You've got Victoria 40 miles north, and you've got Corpus and the surrounding communities about 45 miles south, and it kind of feels like we're maybe a stepchild to both of them, but rather than being on the outskirts of both, I think we need to utilize our position as more of a connection between the two," she said. "So I think that there's opportunity there that I'd like to grow and expand on."

She said there wasn't a specific industry or sector she had in mind for that development.

"It's just going to be seeing what opportunities are out there, rather than just kind of arbitrarily picking a sector and saying, "hey, let's push this forward.' I say let's look externally and see what's needed out there, and grow to fit that need," Poynter said.

Poynter connected development to questions around transportation, like the I-69 bypass, which she said was one of the biggest issues facing the county.

"I think it's crucial that we handle that the right way," she said, adding, "A lot of people were asking me, 'how are you going to stop it?' Well, you know, we're not going to stop it. It's from Canada to Mexico — Refugio is not going be the holdout that they just say, 'well, forget it." It's coming whether we like it or not."

That reality means Refugio needs to figure out how to best take advantage of the likely change.

"That has the potential to either cripple us or give us that expansive growth that I think we can have," she said.

She also mentioned the U.S.-Mexico border as a key issue and said she wanted to support law enforcement in any way she could.

"I don't think our national government is supporting us, and I don't honestly think our state government is really supporting us, so I think it's kind of up to the locals to figure out the best ways to move forward and protect ourselves, and the people that are victims of trafficking and things like that," Poynter said.

She said she was excited on a personal level about the day-to-day work of a county judge and the chance to engage with different issues and problems facing the county.

"I think that this community has so much potential, that I'm just really excited to see what direction we can grow that," she said.

Poynter is originally from California but left the state in 2004 to attend college and law school in Louisiana, where she met her husband, also a lawyer, whose parents lived in Victoria. After relocating to Victoria, they eventually moved out to Refugio for the small-town atmosphere, she said.