Johnny Belicek is running for his sixth term as Jackson County Precinct 3 Commissioner against challenger Glenn Martin in Tuesday’s runoff election.
During his near-20 years in office, Belicek, 64, has worked to maintain county infrastructure on a tight budget, including roads, bridges and Bennett Park in La Salle. He has sought state grant funding to complete projects at a low cost to taxpayers.
Belicek, a former welder and trucker, said he wants to bring in business but keep the county from getting burned on tax abatements.
“Right now, you need someone with experience who will stand up for the taxpayers,” he said. “I want to bring companies in to help the taxpayers, but I don’t want to give the farm away to get them.”
Martin, 70, works on road and ditch maintenance as a Precinct 1 equipment operator. He previously ran an oil field supply company for more than 30 years.
Martin said he would work with companies who want to relocate to the county. He sees an opportunity to bring in companies that could make use of the water in Lake Texana.
“I’ve had a lot of people tell me that it just seems there’s a lot of complacency going on,” Martin said. “I think I’d bring a new energy there.”Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are two polling places for the runoff — the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Vanderbilt Fire Hall.
In the March Primary Martin received 42% of the votes while Belicek received 31%. One other candidate was in the race.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party challenger in the November election.
