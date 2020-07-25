PORT LAVACA – The Indianola Fishing Marina received severe damage after floodwaters caused an electrical fire that burned the building's roof and bait room as Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Saturday.
"It is my heart and soul," said Brenda Henselka of Victoria, who owns the marina with her husband. "Our building made it through Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 Hurricane. Because of the fire, it didn’t make it through Hanna."
Henselka said she and her husband drove to the marina in his Ford F250 at 8:30 a.m. to pick up her computers, cell phone and credit card machine. The storm surge then was already at least five feet, Henselka said, surpassing the two-to-four foot surge she had prepared for the night before.
At 11:15 a.m. she checked the footage from her security cameras and saw the marina filling with smoke. One of the marina's coolers got wet, Henselka said, causing an electrical fire that burned the bait room and the building's roof.
Firefighters from Port Lavaca, Magnolia Beach and Seadrift arrived to fight the blaze, Port Lavaca Fire Department Engineer David Lloyd said, but not all of the fire trucks were able to get to the building because the road leading to the tip of the peninsula was flooded over. By the time a fire crew arrived, the building was already severely damaged, Henselka said.
About 2 p.m., Samantha Pugh, a volunteer fire fighter from Port Lavaca, looked toward the Marina over S. Ocean Drive, which had flooded over by several feet. The road was closed off with a "High Water" sign. Pugh had come to help fight the fire, but reaching the building was impossible.
At 2:20 p.m., a Port Lavaca fire engine was towed back from the marina by a heavy-duty truck. Lloyd reported "pretty extensive" damage to the building.
Hurricane Hanna is already causing severe flooding in Calhoun County near Indianola. @Vicadvocate pic.twitter.com/rfv7AnJV3G— Mark Rosenberg (@markrosenberg32) July 25, 2020
The marina is a popular destination for food and fishing. On its pier, visitors eat seafood and catch three-foot drum with live bait.
Henselka and her husband have owned the marina for 16 years, and the building was constructed in 1963 after Hurricane Carla, she said. Hurricane Harvey damaged the marina's awning in 2017 and Tropical Storm Bill flooded the store. As Hanna approached the Texas coast, it outdid them both.
"Tropical Storm Bill only got eight inches of water in our store," Henselka said. "That’s what I thought Hanna was going to be. The building’s made for water to go in and water to go out. We didn’t plan for a fire."
