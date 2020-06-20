Morris Hopes has been celebrating Juneteenth in Edna since the ‘70s.
At the city’s festivities this year, the longtime resident sported a top hat and a T-shirt reading “Free-ish Since 1865.” Hopes was everywhere at once, setting up a voter registration booth, serving as emcee and serenading the crowd with soul standards from the stage at the east end of 2nd St.
“This holiday reminds me of where my ancestors came from and the price my ancestors had to pay for me to be here,” Hopes said.
As the voices of André 3000, Solange and Montell Jordan echoed off the pavement, tents staffed by vendors and Black-owned businesses lined one side of the street and residents mingled on the other. The afternoon festival was preceded by a parade down Main Street.
Juneteenth originated in nearby Galveston when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached the port city. This year, as the nation reckons with racism and police brutality after the killing of George Floyd, Sen. John Cornyn has followed U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston in introducing a congressional resolution to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Residents at Saturday’s celebration in Edna said they hoped the nation would join them in honoring Juneteenth.
“It is time for it to be a federal holiday, to recognize the accomplishments of those that paved the way for us,” said Derrick Boston, who was running a tent sponsored by his new business, Boston’s A/C Service & Repair. “You need to know my history to know me as a person.”
Two Houston-based Black-owned businesses had tents at the event: Profound Creations, a Houston-based gift shop owned by Dominic Guillory, and Moore Pasta, a food service business run by Christina Moore that does both catering and made-to-order dishes.
Raushanna Butler, owner of Hey Best Friend Boutique & Spa in Richmond, which opens in July, attended the celebration with her husband, Lanard Butler, who grew up in Edna.
Lanard Butler attended pre-K at the George Washington Carver School, which was the main school for Edna’s Black students until 1967, when local public schools finally integrated, 13 years after Brown v. Board of Education ruled segregation in public education was unconstitutional.
The school building sat along 2nd St. until last year, when it was torn down. The site has still not been cleared, and heaps of desks, chairs and twisted metal loomed over the celebration, a reminder of the city’s history of segregation.
For Lanard, returning to Edna for Juneteenth brought back memories. He remembered celebrating Juneteenth at the clubs lining U.S. 59 before the festival moved to 2nd St. a dozen years ago. And he remembered sitting in the desks at Carver.
“Really, Juneteenth is always about getting together with family and friends and celebrating Black freedom,” Lanard said. “I’ve been celebrating all my life.”
