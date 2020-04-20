Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

 Contributed photo

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 55.

The patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. The case is not travel related and the patient is recovering at home.

Of the county's 55 cases, 19 have recovered, the release said. Three patients are in the hospital and three have died.

Jackson County

A fifth Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The patient is a man in his 20s who was isolating at home as of Monday. The previous four patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Department of State Health Services is conducting an epidemiological investigation, according to a county news release. All other tests from over the weekend have come back negative. 

“I am not discouraged with this new case,” Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar said in the release. “Jackson County has done a really good job of keeping our positive case count at a minimum.”

