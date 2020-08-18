Two more students at Edna High School have tested positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent said in a letter Tuesday.
The students were present on the high school campus on Aug. 10 and Aug. 14, respectively, according to the letter from Robert O’Connor. No other details about the students will be released to protect their privacy.
Anyone who may have come into close contact with one or both of the students has been contacted, and the high school will be cleaned and sanitized, the letter said.
These are the most recent infections reported among staff and students in Edna's school district, which was one of the first to begin the school year in the Crossroads. A post on the district's home page said there were four infections linked to the high school, two linked to the junior high school, and six infections reported among remote learners who are doing their schooling at home as of Tuesday.
O'Connor urged the school community to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19, and to contact their physician or the local hospital if they notice such symptoms. Any community member who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19 should contact the district at 782-5255.
