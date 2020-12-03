AEP Texas has scheduled a power outage in the Edna area from 10:30 p.m. Thursday to 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
The outage is needed to allow crews to safely complete repairs at local substation, the post said. Sensitive electronic equipment should be connected to surge protection devices or similar equipment as a standard day-to-day practice.
Customers with questions should call the AEP Customer Operations Center at 1-877-373-4858.
